Ethan Hawke Shines in FX’s New Noir Series ‘The Lowdown’

LOS ANGELES, CA — FX’s new series, ‘The Lowdown,’ premiered on September 22, 2025, with actor Ethan Hawke in the lead role of Lee Raybon, a self-proclaimed “truthstorian” and used-book dealer in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The series blends elements of noir and murder mystery, created by Sterlin Harjo.

Hawke’s character becomes embroiled in the suspicious death of Dale Washberg, played by Tim Blake Nelson. Washberg, described as a black sheep in his powerful family, appears to have died by suicide. However, as Lee investigates, he uncovers layers of intrigue involving local politicians and developers.

Much like Harjo’s prior work, ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘The Lowdown’ showcases a vibrant Tulsa, featuring both familiar and unexpected characters. Lee’s investigation into the Washberg family’s history reveals connections to broader social issues, particularly concerning Black-owned businesses in the area.

“I’m doing exactly what I want to do. I’m living,” Lee tells his daughter, Francis, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, illustrating his relentless pursuit for the truth amidst chaos.

The series unfolds with Lee attending an estate sale, where he discovers notes hidden in old crime novels that lead him deeper into the mystery. His character is likened to a modern-day anti-hero, navigating a world filled with absurdity and danger as he confronts local developer Frank Martin, portrayed by Tracy Letts.

Critics have praised the show for its character-driven storytelling, witty dialogue, and the dynamics between Lee and his colorful cast of co-stars, including Kyle MacLachlan and Keith David. The series opts for slower, more meaningful encounters over typical action-packed sequences.

‘The Lowdown’ finds a balance between humor and tension, exploring themes of community and resilience against backdrop of societal issues.

The show invites viewers to sit back and engage with its richly drawn characters and their interwoven lives within Tulsa, making it a series worth following.