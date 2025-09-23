Ethan Hawke Stars in FX’s Gripping New Series The Lowdown

Tulsa, Oklahoma — FX’s highly anticipated series, “The Lowdown,” premiered on September 23, 2025, captivating audiences with its gritty storytelling and rich character development. From creator Sterlin Harjo, best known for his award-winning show “Reservation Dogs,” the series is inspired by the life of journalist and friend, whose work fundamentally changed the narrative of Tulsa’s history.

The plot centers on Lee Raybon, played by Ethan Hawke, a rare-book store owner and self-proclaimed ‘truthstorian.’ Lee investigates the mysterious suicide of Dale Washberg, whose brother Donald (Kyle MacLachlan) is a state governor candidate. As Lee digs deeper, he discovers disturbing connections between Donald and Tulsa’s neo-Nazi scene, setting off a chaotic chain of events that often puts him and his daughter, Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), in danger.

Lee’s character is complex: he is a flawed father, struggling with the consequences of his actions while fiercely loving his daughter. His relationships, particularly with ex-wife Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), add emotional depth and showcase the personal stakes intertwined with his investigative pursuits.

The cast features a robust lineup including Keith David, who addresses issues of race and power, and Tim Blake Nelson as Dale Washberg. The ensemble shines, thanks to the careful casting by Angelique Midthunder, allowing each performer to showcase their talent in significant ways.

As Lee navigates a web of conspiracy, the series blends humor with darker themes. It invites viewers to ponder society’s moral dilemmas, such as complicity and the responsibilities of those in power. Harjo’s ability to infuse literary references throughout the dialogue adds a layer of sophistication that elevates the narrative.

The production design captures the essence of Tulsa—its vibrant culture, rich history, and the shadows of its past. Every detail contributes to the atmosphere, from the costumes by Alyssa Blair Cawthorn to the haunting interiors that reflect the characters’ complexities.

The show’s pacing and structure resemble that of a novel, with purposeful act breaks that keep viewers engaged and eager for the next episode. Despite its comedic elements, “The Lowdown” does not shy away from confronting serious societal issues, making it a compelling watch for both fans of crime dramas and character-driven narratives.

With praise for its standout performances and sharp writing, “The Lowdown” stands as a significant addition to the landscape of television dramas, promising to deliver thrilling twists and emotional depth in the episodes to come.