Ethan Hawke Stars as Lorenz Hart in ‘Blue Moon’ Coming Soon

TORONTO, Canada – Ethan Hawke takes on the role of famed Broadway songwriter Lorenz Hart in the upcoming film “Blue Moon,” which explores the complexities of a writer’s life. Set to premiere on October 17, 2025, this film captures Hart’s struggles during one of his last nights before his untimely death.

Directed by Richard Linklater, “Blue Moon” dives into Hart’s story as he reflects on his past and his relationship with fellow composer Richard Rodgers. Hart, once celebrated for classics like “My Funny Valentine,” now finds himself as a disillusioned figure in a bar, grappling with the ghosts of his past and a fading career.

Hawke’s performance showcases a blend of intellect and vulnerability. He plays Hart as a cynical character who realizes that life is passing him by. Despite his struggles, he remains witty, often using humor to mask his pain. The film also touches on Hart’s failed romance with a college student named Elizabeth, highlighting his longing for connection amidst his self-destructive tendencies.

The film features a strong supporting cast, with notable performances by Jonah Lees as a bartender and Patrick Kennedy as columnist E.B. White. Their interactions reveal Hart’s complex personality, oscillating between humor and desperation. The dialogue is rich, creating an emotional landscape that resonates with viewers.

“Blue Moon” also emphasizes the troubled partnership between Hart and Rodgers, portrayed by another capable actor, Scott. Their relationship is marked by loyalty but also deep-seated resentment, capturing the highs and lows of a long collaboration.

As the story unfolds, viewers see Hart’s internal conflict. He criticizes the success of Rodgers’s “Oklahoma!” while simultaneously longing for validation and love. The film invites reflection on Hart’s lyrical legacy, underscoring his need for adoration despite his cynicism.

The poignant narrative culminates in Hart’s bittersweet reality, leaving audiences to ponder the complexities of artistic life and the search for connection. “Blue Moon” promises to be a moving exploration of creativity and the human condition.