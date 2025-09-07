Ethan Hawke Stars in New Comedy Noir Series ‘The Lowdown’

TULSA, Okla. — Ethan Hawke stars as Lee Raybon in the new comedic mystery series, ‘The Lowdown,’ set to premiere on September 23 on FX. In this series, Raybon is a passionate investigator who runs a used bookstore but prefers the role of ‘truthstorian,’ a term he uses to call himself a reporter.

Throughout the series, Lee delves into secrets held by Oklahoma’s elite, often causing trouble for himself with his probing. Early in the season, he meets Marty, a private investigator played by Keith David, who initially admires Lee but quickly becomes frustrated with him, stating, ‘Don’t meet your heroes.’

Lee’s adventure escalates when he stumbles upon an illegal fishing operation. Instead of backing down, he uses his knack for storytelling to charm the criminals, weaving a tale about his past experiences with drugs, ultimately befriending them.

‘The Lowdown’ is written and directed by Sterlin Harjo, known for the acclaimed show ‘Reservation Dogs.’ Harjo effectively captures Hawke’s unique talent for portraying characters that can be both endearing and infuriating. Lee Raybon often annoys those around him, but his charm and tenacity keep the audience engaged.

The series also tackles Lee’s complicated relationships, including his daughter, Francis, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and his ex-wife Samantha, portrayed by Kaniehtiio Horn. Despite Lee’s flaws, Francis admires her father and eagerly helps him, though she often points out his shortcomings.

As Lee digs deeper into a scandal involving gubernatorial candidate Donald Washberg, played by Kyle MacLachlan, the stakes rise when he faces off against neo-Nazis angry about his reporting.

With its engaging mix of humor, mystery, and character study, ‘The Lowdown’ promises to be a captivating addition to FX’s lineup. Hawke’s performance, complemented by an ensemble cast including Tim Blake Nelson and Tracy Letts, is expected to deliver both laughs and drama.

‘The Lowdown’ aims to create a vivid, quirky atmosphere reminiscent of cult classics like ‘The Big Lebowski,’ blending humor with serious themes. Viewers can look forward to new episodes weekly on Hulu following the FX broadcast.