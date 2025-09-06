Ethan Hawke Stars in New Oklahoma-Based Series ‘The Lowdown’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Ethan Hawke plays Lee Raybon in the new TV series ‘The Lowdown,’ set in Oklahoma. The show, created by Sterlin Harjo, premieres at 9 p.m. on September 23 on FX.

The series follows Lee, a ‘Tulsa truthstorian’ who owns a used bookstore and writes for local media. His life takes a turn when he investigates the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of Dale Washberg, a wealthy local. Lee’s inquiries lead him to trouble with the rich and powerful of Tulsa.

‘The Lowdown’ presents a rich tapestry of Tulsa’s culture, featuring a variety of characters like literature-quoting private investigators and members of the Indian Mafia. Harjo covers the area’s artistic diversity alongside its historical complexities, creating a story that goes beyond a typical whodunit.

Harjo described the narrative as merging elements of traditional mystery with comedic undertones, saying, ‘It’s about the journey rather than the destination.’ This approach aims to reflect Oklahoma’s colorful community while offering humor and heart.

Hawke’s performance blends charm and vulnerability, showcasing a man grappling with personal and financial struggles. The actor brings depth to Lee’s character, highlighting themes of family and community. The series also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn and Keith David, among others.

As Lee digs deeper into the Washberg family’s connections, he finds himself entwined in a larger network of conspiracy and corruption, raising questions about truth and power. The show invites viewers to explore intricate social dynamics in the backdrop of modern Tulsa.

‘The Lowdown’ offers a unique lens on contemporary issues while maintaining a light-hearted feel. With its blend of quirky characters and serious themes, the series promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

In an industry crowded with reboots and sequels, ‘The Lowdown’ aims to distinguish itself with authenticity and humor. Hawke’s portrayal is anticipated to be a standout, further solidifying his reputation as a versatile actor.