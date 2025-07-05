Sports
Ethan Holliday Eyes Top MLB Draft Pick After Stellar Season
ARLINGTON, TX — Ethan Holliday, the promising shortstop from Stillwater, Oklahoma, is poised to make headlines in the upcoming MLB Draft. Recognized as a top high school prospect, Ethan’s remarkable season has sparked discussions about him potentially being selected as the first overall pick by the Washington Nationals.
Ethan, who follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Jackson Holliday, was recently honored as Baseball America‘s High School Player of the Year. Jackson, selected first in the 2022 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, has been vocal about Ethan’s impressive abilities. “I’m jealous of some of his skills,” he quipped, highlighting the sibling rivalry.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete has delivered an outstanding performance this season, boasting a .611 batting average and 19 home runs. Such stats have made opposing teams wary, leading to numerous intentional walks during critical games, especially in the district championship series. “That’s a sign of respect,” said Matt Holliday, a seven-time MLB All-Star and Ethan’s father.
Coached by family friends, Ethan has shown exceptional growth not only in mechanics but also in leadership skills, often rallying his teammates. Former Stillwater High baseball coach, Marty Lees, praised Ethan’s development, saying, “He’ll be the best player I ever coach.”
As the draft approaches, Ethan remains focused on simply hearing his name called, irrespective of the pick number. The prospect of playing for the Nationals, just 40 miles from his home turf with the Orioles, adds personal significance.
Moreover, Ethan is keen for his younger brother, Reid, to enjoy the game without feeling the pressure of expectations. “I hope he learns the game and enjoys it like we did,” said Ethan.
Recent Posts
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures
- Rays Look to Ace Drew Rasmussen to Avoid Sweep Against Twins
- Natasha Cloud Snubbed Again as WNBA All-Star Reserves Announced
- NBA Free Agency Heats Up With Major Trades and Signings
- Red Sox Aim for Series Sweep Against Nationals
- Robin Williams: Celebrating the Iconic Actor’s Best Films
- John Deere Classic Begins Amid Excitement in Silvis, Illinois
- WNBA Negotiations Stalled as Players Push for Change
- Corey Heim Misses Chicago Race; Katherine Legge Locks in Last Spot
- Cuenca Celebrates Major Lottery Win on July 5, 2025