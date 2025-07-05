Ethan Holliday Eyes Top MLB Draft Pick After Stellar Season

ARLINGTON, TX — Ethan Holliday, the promising shortstop from Stillwater, Oklahoma, is poised to make headlines in the upcoming MLB Draft. Recognized as a top high school prospect, Ethan’s remarkable season has sparked discussions about him potentially being selected as the first overall pick by the Washington Nationals.

Ethan, who follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Jackson Holliday, was recently honored as Baseball America‘s High School Player of the Year. Jackson, selected first in the 2022 draft by the Baltimore Orioles, has been vocal about Ethan’s impressive abilities. “I’m jealous of some of his skills,” he quipped, highlighting the sibling rivalry.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound athlete has delivered an outstanding performance this season, boasting a .611 batting average and 19 home runs. Such stats have made opposing teams wary, leading to numerous intentional walks during critical games, especially in the district championship series. “That’s a sign of respect,” said Matt Holliday, a seven-time MLB All-Star and Ethan’s father.

Coached by family friends, Ethan has shown exceptional growth not only in mechanics but also in leadership skills, often rallying his teammates. Former Stillwater High baseball coach, Marty Lees, praised Ethan’s development, saying, “He’ll be the best player I ever coach.”

As the draft approaches, Ethan remains focused on simply hearing his name called, irrespective of the pick number. The prospect of playing for the Nationals, just 40 miles from his home turf with the Orioles, adds personal significance.

Moreover, Ethan is keen for his younger brother, Reid, to enjoy the game without feeling the pressure of expectations. “I hope he learns the game and enjoys it like we did,” said Ethan.