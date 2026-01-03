Ethan Hunt Returns as ‘Mission: Impossible III’ Streams on Prime Video

LOS ANGELES, CA — The ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise is seeing renewed excitement with the upcoming streaming release of ‘Mission: Impossible III‘ on Prime Video. Fans can watch the film starting January 1, 2026, which marks a significant moment for the series.

Released in 2006, ‘Mission: Impossible III’ is often viewed as one of the most underrated installments in the franchise. The film marked J.J. Abrams‘ directorial debut and introduced key elements that have become staples in subsequent films, including the Rabbit’s Foot plot device.

Starring Tom Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, the movie features a memorable performance by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as the villain. Despite earning positive reviews, the film grossed around $400 million worldwide against a production budget of $150 million, falling short compared to its predecessors.

On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Mission: Impossible III’ holds a score of 73%, with critics praising its fast pace and stunning action sequences. The consensus reads, ‘Fast-paced, with eye-popping stunts and special effects…delivers everything an action fan could ask for.’

The franchise experienced a resurgence after the release of ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ which grossed nearly $700 million and received critical acclaim. Nevertheless, recent installments have faced challenges with high production costs and underwhelming box office returns, leaving the future of the series uncertain.

This New Year’s Eve, viewers can look forward to reliving the intense espionage of Ethan Hunt as ‘Mission: Impossible’ celebrates its legacy in cinema. The ongoing popularity of the franchise reflects its lasting impact on the action film genre.

‘It’s a legacy that proves these impossible missions are far from over,’ said a spokesperson representing the series.