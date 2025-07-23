Ethan Page Discusses Career Highlights and Future Plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE’s NXT North American Champion Ethan Page opened up about his career in a revealing interview on a popular show this week.

Page, known as ‘All Ego’, recapped his exciting victory over Ricky Starks at the Great American Bash, describing it as a turning point in his career. ‘Winning that match meant everything to me,’ he said. ‘It was one of the most thrilling moments of my life.’

During the conversation, Page also discussed the wisdom he received from wrestling legend Shawn Michaels. ‘Shawn told me to always believe in myself and follow my instincts,’ he shared. ‘That advice really changed my perspective on my career.’

In a surprising twist, he revealed that Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson offered backstage advice after a recent event. ‘The Rock told me to keep pushing and never let anyone tell me I couldn’t make it,’ said Page. ‘Hearing that from him was incredible.’

Amidst his reflections, Page addressed the viral quote about ‘mid-wrestler energy,’ sharing his thoughts on the reactions it generated. ‘People can interpret it however they want, but I’ve always tried to bring my unique style to wrestling.’

Finally, speculation arose about a potential return to TNA alongside AJ Styles at the upcoming Slammiversary event. Page teased the possibility, saying, ‘You never know what the future holds. I think fans would love to see that.’

This interview not only highlights Page’s accomplishments but also sets the stage for exciting developments in his wrestling career.