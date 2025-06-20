Ethan Page and Ricky Saints Could Join Seth Rollins’ Faction Soon

NEW YORK, New York — WWE is reportedly considering expanding Seth Rollins‘ faction, with discussions surrounding the potential addition of Ethan Page and Ricky Saints. Sources indicate that the promotion is looking to strengthen the group, which currently includes Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.

Following WrestleMania 41, Rollins formed this alliance, showcasing synergy with Breakker, who joined the crew shortly after the event. Recently, Reed made a return to the ring, adding to the group’s momentum on Monday Night RAW.

Both Page and Saints have garnered attention for their quick successes in NXT, each having held the NXT North American Championship. The possibility of them joining Rollins’ group suggests WWE’s intent to merge experienced talent with emerging stars from the developmental brand.

“WWE is looking for confident, seasoned performers who can elevate the faction’s profile,” noted insiders familiar with the discussions. With the popularity of Rollins’ stable, adding fresh faces could create exciting storylines as they move forward.

The group’s current dominance on RAW has been notable, especially as Rollins holds the Money in the Bank contract. This status could unfurl new narratives on both RAW and SmackDown, potentially positioning Page and Saints into high-impact roles in these storylines.

As the wrestling community watches closely, only time will tell if Ethan Page and Ricky Saints will officially join Seth Rollins in his pursuit of redefining the faction’s landscape in WWE.