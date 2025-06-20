Sports
Ethan Page and Ricky Saints Could Join Seth Rollins’ Faction Soon
NEW YORK, New York — WWE is reportedly considering expanding Seth Rollins‘ faction, with discussions surrounding the potential addition of Ethan Page and Ricky Saints. Sources indicate that the promotion is looking to strengthen the group, which currently includes Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.
Following WrestleMania 41, Rollins formed this alliance, showcasing synergy with Breakker, who joined the crew shortly after the event. Recently, Reed made a return to the ring, adding to the group’s momentum on Monday Night RAW.
Both Page and Saints have garnered attention for their quick successes in NXT, each having held the NXT North American Championship. The possibility of them joining Rollins’ group suggests WWE’s intent to merge experienced talent with emerging stars from the developmental brand.
“WWE is looking for confident, seasoned performers who can elevate the faction’s profile,” noted insiders familiar with the discussions. With the popularity of Rollins’ stable, adding fresh faces could create exciting storylines as they move forward.
The group’s current dominance on RAW has been notable, especially as Rollins holds the Money in the Bank contract. This status could unfurl new narratives on both RAW and SmackDown, potentially positioning Page and Saints into high-impact roles in these storylines.
As the wrestling community watches closely, only time will tell if Ethan Page and Ricky Saints will officially join Seth Rollins in his pursuit of redefining the faction’s landscape in WWE.
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’
- Hints Released for Today’s Connections Puzzle #742