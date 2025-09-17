Ethan Quinn Faces Marcos Giron in ATP Chengdu Round of 32

Chengdu, China — Ethan Quinn, ranked No. 81, will take on Marcos Giron, who is ranked No. 50, in the Round of 32 at the ATP Chengdu Open on Wednesday. The match is set to start at 1:00 AM ET.

Giron has been assigned -125 odds to win the match, while Quinn’s odds are set at -102. The implied probability based on these odds gives Giron a 55.6% chance of winning, according to the latest betting updates.

Dimers, a sports analytics firm, has simulated the match outcome 10,000 times. Their data analyst, Greg Butyn, stated, “We estimate Marcos Giron’s chance of winning at 53%, with Ethan Quinn at 47%.” Giron is also projected to have a 53% chance of winning the first set, while the over/under for total games is set at 22.5.

Both players had limited appearances prior to the tournament. Giron has faced Quinn once before, winning that match at the US Open. This prior encounter adds to the anticipation surrounding their upcoming match as both athletes look to regain momentum.

Fans and bettors can find a detailed breakdown of betting odds, recent performance, and predictions for all matches at ATP Chengdu on various sports betting platforms. All odds are subject to change as the match timing approaches.

As always, those involved in sports betting should act responsibly. Gambling can be risky, and players are encouraged to bet only with funds they can afford to lose. Those needing assistance related to gambling may contact the National Council on Problem Gambling.