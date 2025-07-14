Business
Ether Could Soar to $1.5 Million, Analyst Predicts
New York, NY – EMJ Capital founder Eric Jackson has made headlines with his bold prediction that Ether (ETH) could surge to $1.5 million per token. He attributes this potential rise to the anticipated approval of Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that include staking. Jackson shared insights on social media, stating that Ethereum‘s current valuation is underpriced.
In a series of posts on X, Jackson explained that Ethereum is rapidly becoming a dominant infrastructure for cryptocurrency transactions. He emphasized the significance of upcoming regulatory approval for staking-enabled Ether ETFs, expected before October.
Jackson said, “Once ETH becomes a productive, staked asset within an ETF wrapper… It’s no longer just ‘digital oil.’ It’s an institutional-grade yield product.” This transformation, he argues, could lead to exponential growth in Ethereum’s value.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) greenlit the launch of Ether ETFs in July 2024, with expectations that further approvals will follow soon. Jackson noted the stark contrast in trading volumes between Bitcoin and Ether ETFs, with Bitcoin far surpassing Ether in market traction.
“The real catalyst is still ahead: staking approval, expected before October,” he said. By allowing staking, Jackson believes Ether can attract institutional investment, which will further enhance its deflationary model and increase its value.
Currently priced around $3,040, Ether has seen a 2.8% increase over the past 24 hours. Jackson’s base-case scenario suggests that Ether could reach $10,000 by the end of the current market cycle in 2026. His more optimistic bull case predicts it could climb to $15,000, contingent on strong adoption of layer 2 blockchains and ETH inflows.
He also remarked on the growing ecosystem of companies utilizing Ethereum, including Coinbase, Shopify, and Circle Internet Group. Jackson stated, “If some part of commerce stays in crypto and moves away from fiat, then you believe in ETH.”
Moreover, should the integration of Ethereum into mainstream financial services continue to expand, Jackson and other analysts believe it could lead to unprecedented valuation increases.
As the market watches for regulatory changes and adoption rates, Jackson remains confident in Ether’s future, predicting it may become a “100-bagger” for investors seeking long-term growth.
