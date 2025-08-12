Business
Ethereum Futures Open Interest Reaches Record High Amid Price Surge
NEW YORK, NY — Ether (ETH) futures open interest has soared to a record $60.8 billion as the cryptocurrency’s price surged above $4,518 on Tuesday. This rise comes amid a modest increase of 0.1% in U.S. consumer inflation, reflecting a growing risk appetite among traders.
Despite this rally, derivatives data suggests that the momentum may be overstated. Much of the increase in open interest has been driven by the rise in ETH’s price, which has surged by 51% over the past 30 days. However, open interest in ETH terms remains 11% below the peak of 15.5 million ETH recorded on July 27.
The annualized premium for ETH perpetual futures currently stands at 11%, a neutral figure that indicates there isn’t excessive demand for leveraged long positions. In contrast, earlier readings had shown premiums over 13% that indicated a stronger bullish sentiment. Monthly contracts, typically preferred by institutional players, have seen their premium drop to 8%, down from 11% earlier in the week.
On-chain metrics reveal a less favorable picture for Ethereum. The total value locked (TVL) on its network fell by 7% in the last month, declining to 23.3 million ETH from 25.4 million ETH. Additionally, base layer fees dropped by 27% to $7.5 million, lagging behind competitors like Solana and Tron.
Moreover, several major firms, including Stripe and JPMorgan, are exploring their own layer-1 blockchain solutions rather than adopting Ethereum’s layer-2 infrastructure. This trend illustrates a growing preference for proprietary approaches among enterprises, especially for products that require less decentralization.
While there is rising institutional demand reflected in spot ETF inflows, the on-chain activity does not show strong growth, suggesting caution among traders. Analysts are closely monitoring key price levels of $4,500 and $6,000, as potential liquidation risks loom.
The sustainability of Ether’s recent price ascent remains uncertain, and market participants are bracing for potential volatility as they evaluate both price action and underlying fundamentals.
Recent Posts
- Family of Missing Kentucky Child Offers Reward for Safe Return
- Ethereum Futures Open Interest Reaches Record High Amid Price Surge
- Solana’s Price Surge Sparks Excitement Among Investors
- Cubs Sign Nicky Lopez Again as Roster Adjustments Loom
- Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband, Passes Away at 48
- Jakub Mensik Advances in Cincinnati Open with Another Win
- Buccaneers GM Licht Reflects on Draft Mistakes and Character Focus
- CoreWeave to Announce Q2 Results Amid Mixed Analyst Outlook
- ATP Tour Announces Upcoming Tournament Schedule in Major Cities
- Atlanta Rapper T-Hood Shot and Killed in Gwinnett County Home
- New Rule Could Change H-1B Visa Selection Process
- Tottenham Spurs Prepare for UEFA Super Cup Showdown in Udine
- Carabao Cup Preview: Northampton Faces Southampton at Sixfields Stadium
- Donny Schatz Leaves Tony Stewart Racing After 18 Years
- Minnesota Hiker Missing in Wyoming Mountains Following Solo Trip
- Marcus Thuram Faces Competition After Inter Milan’s Tactical Shift
- Unexpected Upsets and Walkovers on Day 4 of Cincinnati Open
- Benfica Secures 2-0 Victory Over Nice in Champions League Qualifier
- Benfica Defeats Nice 2-0 in Champions League Qualifier
- Trump Administration Faces Criticism Over Epstein Document Transparency