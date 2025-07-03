Ethereum and Hong Kong Stocks Surge Amid Market Optimism

NEW YORK, USA — Stocks linked to the price of Ethereum, also known as ETH, rose significantly on Wednesday, fueled by heightened interest in stablecoins and asset tokenization. Ethereum miner HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. announced its intent to make ETH its primary treasury reserve asset, resulting in a 20% jump in its share price. The stock has experienced a staggering 1,000% gain since the announcement.

Betting platform DraftKings has also reported a surge of more than 11%. Additionally, cryptocurrency platform Coinbase, which recently unveiled staking plans, saw its stock increase by over 6%. Devin Ryan, head of financial technology research at Citizens, expressed optimism, stating, “We’re finally at the point where real use cases are emerging.”

On the same day, ether ETFs attracted $40 million in inflows led by BlackRock, despite bitcoin ETFs experiencing a halt in their inflow streak. Coin Metrics reported ETH’s price increased by 5%, although it remains down 24% for the year.

Ethereum continues to face challenges, including uncertainty surrounding its network value and increased competition. The Ethereum network is renowned for its smart contracts, making it a vital platform for tangible assets tokenization. Fundstrat‘s Tom Lee labeled Ethereum as the “backbone and architecture” of stablecoins, reinforcing its potential in the market.

In another major financial development, investors are witnessing a revival in Hong Kong’s equity markets, as Chinese companies flock to the city for fundraising options. New listing volumes on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange surged nearly eightfold to $14 billion in the first half of this year, according to Dealogic data. This revitalization sets Hong Kong on track to potentially outpace the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange in listings this year.

Factors contributing to this resurgence include Beijing’s supportive regulations and strong market liquidity. Steven Sun from HSBC mentioned that more companies are utilizing IPO proceeds for global expansion. The Hang Seng index has gained 21% this year, driven by anticipation of further economic stimulus and a shift in support from President Xi Jinping toward the private sector.

As a result, corporations like battery maker CATL, which filed for listing in Hong Kong, reflect the trend of mainland firms seeking secondary listings amid heightened geopolitical tensions affecting their prospects in the U.S. markets.