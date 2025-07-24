Ethereum Surges as Billionaires Invest in New Crypto Treasury Companies

NEW YORK, NY — Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, has made a significant comeback, doubling in price over the last three months.

As of July 24, 2025, Ethereum’s price reached $3,679.49, representing a 56% increase within the past month alone. Investors are now increasingly seeking ways to invest in Ethereum, especially following recent developments in the cryptocurrency market.

Among these developments, billionaire tech mogul Peter Thiel has announced a 9% stake in Bitmine Immersion Technologies, a company focused on accumulating Ethereum. This recognition from high-profile investors highlights the growing appeal of Ethereum amid revived market interest.

In the early months of 2025, Ethereum struggled, ranking among the worst performers in major cryptocurrencies. However, pivotal events have occurred recently, including new crypto legislation in Congress and the IPO of Circle Internet Group. These developments are seen as positive indicators for Ethereum’s future.

The new legislation concerning stablecoins positions Ethereum as a leading blockchain for these digital currencies. With regulatory support, the potential for Ethereum in decentralized finance (DeFi) also looks promising.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, which recently shifted its business model to focus on Ethereum holdings, has seen its stock skyrocket by 900% since this change. Once a modest Bitcoin mining operation, it now positions itself as ‘the MicroStrategy of Ethereum,’ a reference to the company known for its Bitcoin investments.

Market sentiment suggests Ethereum might reach $5,000 by summer’s end and possibly $15,000 before the year concludes. Some forecasts even speculate it could surge past $30,000.

Despite the excitement, it’s critical to note Thiel’s strategy. He is not investing in Ethereum directly or through an exchange-traded fund but rather using Bitmine Immersion Technologies as a proxy. This method mirrors past investments in MicroStrategy, enabling exposure to the cryptocurrency without holding it directly.

Crypto treasury companies, like Bitmine, are becoming more common, and analysts believe they can outperform the underlying assets they acquire. However, there are no guarantees in the volatile cryptocurrency landscape.

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum’s co-founder, has emphasized his desire for Ethereum to avoid becoming a speculative “degenerate casino.” As the market buzz grows, potential investors should temper expectations, acknowledging that while Ethereum is close to a new high of $5,000, significant hurdles remain for it to reach even greater heights.