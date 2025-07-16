Eugenie Bouchard Announces Retirement from Tennis in Montreal

Montreal, Canada – Eugenie Bouchard, the 31-year-old tennis player from Montreal, will retire from professional tennis after the 2025 National Bank Open, which begins on July 26. Bouchard announced her decision in a post on X, expressing a desire to end her career where it all began.

“You’ll know when it’s time. For me, it’s now. Ending where it all started: Montreal,” Bouchard wrote. Tennis Canada confirmed she will receive a main-draw wild card for the event.

Bouchard’s career took off in 2014 when she became the first Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final, finishing as a runner-up at Wimbledon. That year, she also reached the semifinals of both the Australian Open and the French Open, cementing her status in the WTA top 10.

She won her only WTA singles title in 2014 at the Nuremberg Cup and earned recognition as the WTA Newcomer of the Year in 2013 and Most Improved Player in 2014. Bouchard has a total of two WTA titles, one in singles and one in doubles.

Despite her incredible success, injuries hindered her career. She suffered a concussion in 2015 just before her U.S. Open match, which led to a lawsuit against the U.S. Tennis Association that settled in 2018. She faced additional injuries, including a shoulder surgery in 2021 and 2022, which affected her rankings.

Recently, Bouchard competed sporadically, with her last matches mostly involving doubles. In 2023, she helped Team Canada win the Billie Jean King Cup, marking a significant achievement for Canadian tennis.

Tennis Canada CEO Gavin Ziv praised Bouchard for her contributions to the sport and her role in inspiring future athletes. “Few athletes have left as profound a mark on Canadian tennis as Genie has throughout her extraordinary career,” Ziv said.

Fans will have the chance to see Bouchard in action one last time at IGA Stadium during the National Bank Open, either on July 27 or 28, depending on the tournament draw. Valérie Tétreault, Tournament Director, emphasized the honor of having Bouchard retire at her home tournament.