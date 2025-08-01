Sports
Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
Montreal, Quebec — Eugenie Bouchard officially retired from professional tennis on Wednesday night after a three-set match at the National Bank Open. The 31-year-old from Westmount faced 17th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, losing 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in a tightly contested second-round match.
Bouchard’s final tournament was a sentimental one as it took place in her hometown. She had previously secured her first WTA Tour victory since 2023 with an upset over Emiliana Arango in the first round.
In her final match, Bouchard showcased flashes of her former self by rallying from a set down. The crowd at IGA Stadium cheered her on, chanting “Let’s Go Genie!” as she pushed through the matches’ ups and downs. However, despite her efforts, Bencic maintained her composure to claim the victory after two hours and 16 minutes of play.
Bouchard’s career experienced a meteoric rise, peaking in 2014 when she reached world No. 5 and made history by becoming the first Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Though she enjoyed early success, her career faced challenges, including a series of injuries and losses that hindered her progress.
Despite these obstacles, Bouchard remained a strong competitor, with her last notable appearance on the professional circuit happening at the WTA 125 Hall of Fame Open earlier this month. In the years that followed her peak, Bouchard also dabbled in pickleball, finding some success on the PPA Tour.
Despite being defeated by Bencic, Bouchard leaves behind a legacy as a trailblazer for Canadian women in tennis. As she concluded her final match, the emotion in her farewell speech resonated deeply with the crowd that embraced her journey. Bouchard said, “I just want to thank everyone for everything over the years.”
Recent Posts
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline
- Columbus Crew Faces Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Matchup
- Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park
- Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31
- Royals Make Moves at Trade Deadline Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays
- Brush Fire Breaks Out in Rancho Bernardo, San Diego
- PFL Finals to Feature Welterweight and Featherweight Championship Bouts
- Bed Bath & Beyond Relaunches with New Name and Store in Nashville
- Mets Launch Exciting 2025 Season with Major Additions
- Lions and Chargers Kick Off NFL Preseason at Hall of Fame Game
- KPop Demon Hunters Breaks Records, Plans Franchise Expansion
- Lucinda Williams Opens New Honky-Tonk Bar in New York City
- Leagues Cup 2025: Exciting Matches Set for August 1
- Joy Reid Calls Out Piers Morgan’s Racist Rhetoric on His Show
- La’el Collins Returns to Cowboys for Workout Amid Injury Crisis
- Flavio Cobolli Calls Wimbledon Match Against Djokovic One of His Best
- Severe Flooding Strands Passengers in New York and New Jersey
- Comcast Beats Estimates Amid Broadband Subscriber Losses