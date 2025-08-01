Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open

Montreal, Quebec — Eugenie Bouchard officially retired from professional tennis on Wednesday night after a three-set match at the National Bank Open. The 31-year-old from Westmount faced 17th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, losing 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in a tightly contested second-round match.

Bouchard’s final tournament was a sentimental one as it took place in her hometown. She had previously secured her first WTA Tour victory since 2023 with an upset over Emiliana Arango in the first round.

In her final match, Bouchard showcased flashes of her former self by rallying from a set down. The crowd at IGA Stadium cheered her on, chanting “Let’s Go Genie!” as she pushed through the matches’ ups and downs. However, despite her efforts, Bencic maintained her composure to claim the victory after two hours and 16 minutes of play.

Bouchard’s career experienced a meteoric rise, peaking in 2014 when she reached world No. 5 and made history by becoming the first Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon. Though she enjoyed early success, her career faced challenges, including a series of injuries and losses that hindered her progress.

Despite these obstacles, Bouchard remained a strong competitor, with her last notable appearance on the professional circuit happening at the WTA 125 Hall of Fame Open earlier this month. In the years that followed her peak, Bouchard also dabbled in pickleball, finding some success on the PPA Tour.

Despite being defeated by Bencic, Bouchard leaves behind a legacy as a trailblazer for Canadian women in tennis. As she concluded her final match, the emotion in her farewell speech resonated deeply with the crowd that embraced her journey. Bouchard said, “I just want to thank everyone for everything over the years.”