Eugenie Bouchard Upsets Seed in First Round of National Bank Open

TORONTO, Canada — Eugenie Bouchard emerged victorious in her first-round match at the National Bank Open on Monday night, defeating Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2. This win came as a surprise as Bouchard announced earlier this month that she would retire after this tournament.

The former world No. 5, who has had a remarkable career highlighted by reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014, showcased her skills in front of a supportive home crowd at IGA Stadium. The cheers from fans filled the arena, giving her the energy she needed.

“I felt like the old Genie out there,” Bouchard said. “It was electric out there. I’m so proud of how I competed and stayed focused throughout the whole match.”

Bouchard broke Arango’s serve twice in the decisive third set, quickly building a 5-1 lead. Despite a brief comeback attempt from the Colombian, Bouchard held her composure and won on her second match point, sealing her place in the second round.

This match marked Bouchard’s 300th career singles win and extended her playing career at least one more match, as she prepares to face 17th seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the next round.

The night wasn’t without its challenges for the Canadian players. Liam Draxl, making his ATP Tour main draw debut, lost to Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta in a tight match. Meanwhile, wild-card entry Alexis Galarneau won his match, but Dan Martin’s journey ended in a defeat against Jaume Munar.

Martin expressed gratitude for his experience at the tournament. “I’m happy with how I played and look forward to seeing how this season goes for me,” he said.

Monday’s first-round action was a mix of hope and heart, as the Canadian contingent showcased their talents amidst mixed outcomes on the court.