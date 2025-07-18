Eugenio Derbez Addresses Divorce Rumors Amid Mhoni Vidente’s Predictions

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, Mexico — Eugenio Derbez recently addressed rumors about his marriage to Alessandra Rosaldo during an appearance on the morning show, Despierta América, on July 16, 2025. The actor and comedian faced speculation after fortune teller Mhoni Vidente predicted the couple might be separated.

Derbez, promoting his series Acapulco, responded with humor when asked about Mhoni Vidente’s claims. “I love her very much; what a lovely woman,” he said, injecting irony into the conversation.

Mhoni Vidente suggested that Derbez and Rosaldo had been apart for years. She stated, “Do you know when I realized they were no longer together? Since Eugenio injured his arm. Guess who was on tour? She was,” referring to Rosaldo.

Defending his marriage, Derbez explained that Rosaldo had a concert in Mexico when he got injured. “You can’t tell 20,000 people, ‘I’ll be right back,’” he noted. He recalled how Rosaldo took a late flight from Los Angeles to Mexico, arrived just in time for her concert, and rushed back to him afterward.

“Yes, we were separated while she sang. So, technically, Mhoni Vidente was right; we were apart for 12 hours,” Derbez joked. “And then, we were back together.”

Despite ongoing rumors, both Derbez and Rosaldo maintain that their marriage is strong. Recently, Rosaldo shared a heartfelt anniversary message on Instagram. “13 years of marriage, 19 years together. Thank you for the unconditional love, amazing travels, adventures, beautiful moments, dreams come true, and a few tears along the way. I love you infinitely, Eugenio Derbez. Happy Anniversary!” she wrote.

These lighthearted back-and-forth exchanges between the couple and Mhoni Vidente highlight their approach to addressing public speculation.