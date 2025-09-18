SEATTLE, Washington — With the Seattle Mariners in a tight pennant race, third baseman Eugenio Suárez‘s future with the team hangs in the balance. After a strong season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Suárez returned to Seattle in a trade but has struggled to find his rhythm at the plate.

The 34-year-old veteran has hit 45 home runs this season, but since joining the Mariners, his performance has dipped significantly. His OPS has dropped to .633, well below his career average, which raises questions about his long-term role in Seattle as the team prepares for potential roster changes this winter.

Baseball analyst Robbie Hyde expressed skepticism about Suárez’s future with the Mariners. In a YouTube prediction video, he noted, “With Suárez having a solid year overall, the bat hasn’t been amazing since coming back to the Mariners. I don’t know if the Mariners can pony up for what he’s expecting to get paid this offseason.”

As the Mariners (83-68) gear up for their playoff push, they are currently half a game ahead of the Houston Astros (83-69) with 11 games left in the regular season. Suárez’s potential departure could be a significant decision for the front office as they weigh experience against youth in their quest for a long-term strategy.

The fans remain divided about Suárez’s impact. While his exciting moments upon joining the team are unforgettable, many understand the increasingly competitive nature of MLB mandates prioritizing performance over sentiment.

As the Mariners look to secure their first American League West title since 2001, they must also decide the future of players like Suárez. Whether he will remain a part of their plans or move on elsewhere is a question that lingers as they aim for playoff success.