Entertainment
Euphoria Stars Rosalía and Hunter Schafer Revisit Past Relationship
LOS ANGELES, CA — Rosalía and Hunter Schafer, stars of HBO’s Euphoria, recently opened up about their past romantic involvement and their current friendship during interviews. Rosalía, the 32-year-old Spanish singer, and Schafer, 26, confirmed they dated for five months in 2019.
In a candid interview with GQ published earlier this year, Schafer addressed speculation surrounding their relationship. “It’s been so much speculation for so long,” she said. “Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like, ‘It’s none of anybody’s f–king business!’” Nonetheless, she expressed her happiness to share about their past romance, explaining, “She’s family no matter what.”
Rosalía echoed similar sentiments during a recent interview, stating she does not feel pressured to define her sexuality. “No, I do not pressure myself,” she remarked. “I think of freedom. That’s what guides me.” This perspective on freedom also played a role in the pair’s decision to revisit their relationship history publicly.
Despite their romantic history, the women have maintained a close friendship, which they both appreciate. “I have good friends there,” Rosalía said about her experiences on the Euphoria set, where she has developed a rapport with other co-stars, including Zendaya and Alexa Demie.
The upcoming third season of Euphoria marks Rosalía’s acting debut. Sam Levinson, the series creator, praised her contributions to the show, saying, “I love unleashing her on a scene. I let her play with the words, the emotions, in English and Spanish.” He added that her natural instincts are “fascinating, charismatic, and funny.”
