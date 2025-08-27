EuroBasket 2025: Exciting Tournament Kicks Off with Top Teams

CYPRUS – EuroBasket 2025, showcasing 24 of the top men’s basketball teams in Europe, kicks off on Wednesday, August 30, and runs through September 14. The tournament will be hosted in Cyprus, Finland, Poland, and Latvia, with the final gold-medal game set for Riga, Latvia.

This tournament is not linked to Olympic qualifications but is crucial for national pride. The teams competing have already secured spots in the FIBA World Cup qualifying for 2027, which will influence the teams for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. EuroBasket 2025 aims to determine the best basketball nation in Europe.

The competition is divided into four groups of six teams each. Participants will play five games during the group stage. The top four teams from each group will advance to the Round of 16, entering the elimination stage of the tournament.

Severe competition is expected in Group A where Serbia, currently ranked second by FIBA, will be led by NBA stars including Nikola Jokić and Bogdan Bogdanović. Serbia aims to win the gold, boasting a roster rich with talent from the NBA.

In Group B, Germany looks to continue its momentum following a successful run at the FIBA World Cup in 2023 and a nearly medal-winning performance at the 2024 Olympics. Their recent accomplishments make them a favorite, but they face stiff competition from Lithuania and Latvia.

Group C includes Spain and Greece, both teams packed with talent. However, the spotlight will be on Slovenia, where NBA superstar Luka Dončić leads the charge.

Finally, Group D features Bosnia and Herzegovina and Cyprus, the latter having automatically qualified as hosts despite a lack of recent success in the tournament.

Fans can stream the games on the Courtside 1891 service, looking forward to seeing which nation will emerge victorious in this prestigious European basketball showdown.