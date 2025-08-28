Sports
EuroBasket 2025 Kicks Off With 24 Teams Competing
Riga, Latvia – EuroBasket 2025 began on Aug. 27, featuring 24 teams competing for the championship. This marks the first tournament since Spain won the gold medal against France in 2022.
The teams are divided into four groups of six, with the top four from each group advancing to a 16-team knockout round. Group play will take place in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia, and Poland, culminating in the knockout rounds held in Riga.
This year’s competition includes notable teams such as Slovenia, Serbia, Greece, Latvia, Finland, and Germany. The tournament is scheduled to run through Sept. 14, just two weeks before NBA training camps commence.
All matches will be broadcast on DAZN. Following the group stage, the knockout phase begins on Sept. 6, leading up to the championship and third-place games on Sept. 14 in Riga.
The group stages feature several key matchups. Highlights include Spain versus Serbia and Greece facing off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Fans will be eager to see how these teams perform as they vie for the title.
This competition promises to deliver excitement as the best European basketball teams strive for glory.
