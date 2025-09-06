EuroBasket Knockout Stage Begins with Serbia vs. Finland Showdown

RIGA, Latvia — The EuroBasket tournament shifts into high gear as the knockout phase kicks off with a thrilling matchup between Serbia and Finland on Saturday, September 6, at 2:45 PM ET.

Serbia, a pre-tournament favorite, boasts NBA star Nikola Jokic, who has been a dominant force throughout the group stage. He is averaging 20.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, helping Serbia to a strong 4-1 record. Their only loss came against Türkiye.

Finland, led by Lauri Markkanen, has also shown impressive form, especially after Markkanen’s stunning 43-point performance against Great Britain. He currently ranks third in the tournament with an average of 25.4 points per game while rebounding effectively.

“He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve ever had playing with anyone else,” said Serbia’s Bogdan Bogdanovic reflecting on Jokic’s impact on the team. “Everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game.”

Serbia is favored to win by a significant margin of 16.5 points, largely due to the depth of its roster, which features notable players like Nikola Jovic and Vasilije Micic. Finland’s team includes players like Miro Little, but they face a daunting challenge against Serbia’s well-rounded squad.

The knockout phase follows a thrilling group stage that saw several standout performances, including Finland’s narrow 93-90 defeat of Sweden, which advanced them to this critical match. Both teams will vie for advancement in the tense win-or-go-home atmosphere of the knockout stage.

Television coverage of the Serbia vs. Finland match will be provided by Courtside 1891, accessible through FIBA’s official streaming platform. Fans in the U.S. can enjoy the action live through the Courtside app on DAZN with a subscription.

As the tournament progresses, anticipation builds for the semifinals set for September 12 and the championship match on September 14, all taking place in Riga.