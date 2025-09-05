Sports
EuroBasket 2025 Round of 16: Key Matchups and Team Highlights
RIGA, Latvia — The EuroBasket 2025 tournament is heating up as the Round of 16 begins on September 6. Teams battle for survival in a series of win-or-go-home matches.
Türkiye opens the knockout stage against Sweden at 12:00 local time. Türkiye, with a strong showing in group play, is led by Alperen Sengun, who averages 21.6 points per game. They defeated Serbia for group dominance, showcasing a blend of offensive depth and defense. Meanwhile, Sweden, making their first knockout appearance since 2013, will look to produce a major upset after sneaking into the next round.
Germany, the reigning World Cup champions, dominated Group B and face Portugal. Germany posted an average winning margin of 32.8 points and is led by two of the top 10 scorers in the tournament, solidifying their status as favorites.
Lithuania sets its sights on Latvia in a crucial Baltic showdown. Despite being three-time EuroBasket champions, Lithuania will have to fend off a spirited Latvia team, who boast home-court advantage and plenty of NBA talent.
Serbia and Finland clash as Serbia comes in as a powerhouse, even without captain Bogdan Bogdanović, who is sidelined due to injury. Finland, known for their strong offensive rebounding, opportunities to capitalize against the Serbs may arise, but the odds are stacked against them.
Poland enters their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina with a strong performance in the group stage and confidence riding high, while France anticipates a favorable matchup against Georgia, who aims to continue their underdog story.
In a highly-anticipated matchup, Slovenia, bolstered by their star Luka Dončić, takes on Italy. Slovenia leads the all-time series, but Italy has shown defensive strengths that could pose challenges.
Fans can watch the games live or via local broadcasters, with a highly competitive atmosphere expected in Riga, as teams vie for the coveted EuroBasket title.
