EuroBasket 2025 Set to Showcase Top NBA Talent Amid International Competition

Berlin, Germany – EuroBasket 2025 is gearing up to be a thrilling tournament, running from August 27 to September 14, featuring 24 national teams, including powerhouses France and Serbia, which faced Team USA in the 2024 Olympics knockout rounds.

NBA fans will be eager to catch their favorite players in international action. Major names like Nikola Jokić from Serbia, Giannis Antetokounmpo from Greece, and Luka Dončić from Slovenia are expected to lead their teams as they vie for the coveted EuroBasket trophy.

This year’s tournament comes with heightened anticipation as Jokić, the leading Serbian player, aims to secure a EuroBasket title for his country, which last won in 2001. With the Serbian squad seen as favorites, Jokić’s performance will be pivotal after a near-victory at last summer’s Olympic semifinal.

“Winning EuroBasket would mean everything,” Jokić remarked. “We have a great team, and I believe this is our time.”

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, has consistently excelled on the international stage but has faced challenges with the Greek team. Despite strong individual performances, Greece has not medaled since their 2005 championship. “I want to lead my team to success,” he said, expressing his desire to improve Greece’s standing.

Attention also turns to Dončić, who has captivated fans with his explosive play since his early teen years. Following a steady NBA season, he looks to help Slovenia achieve glory after a strong run in previous international tournaments.

Germany’s Franz Wagner, fresh off a successful year in the NBA, hopes to continue his impressive form after winning a bronze medal at EuroBasket 2022. Meanwhile, Turkish player Alperen Şengün, looking to upgrade his shooting prowess, aims to draw attention as he helps lead his nation.

Latvia, returning to EuroBasket after a significant absence, looks to use its home-court advantage to make a deep run, led by former NBA champion Kristaps Porziņģis.

Players like Deni Avdija from Israel and Santi Aldama from Spain, who are both seen as rising stars, will further add excitement as they look to step into leadership roles for their teams.

With emerging talents and seasoned veterans headlining this year’s EuroBasket, the tournament promises to be a showcase of exhilarating international basketball.