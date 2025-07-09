Europe’s LEC Stumbles at MSI, Ending Winless Streak

Toronto, Canada — The Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) has exposed weaknesses in Europe’s League of Legends Championship (LEC), with both representatives, G2 Esports and Movistar KOI, failing to secure a single series win during the Main Stage.

Before the main event, G2 struggled in the Play-Ins, narrowly defeating FURIA and GAM Esports with a 3-2 record. However, their journey ended abruptly with a 3-0 loss to North America’s FlyQuest, which marked a historic moment as it was the first time an Asia-Pacific team (APAC) defeated a ‘major region’ in a best-of-five in 13 years.

The downturn became clearer, with an alarming record of 3-13 against North American teams over the last two years. Analysts point to low confidence and high-pressure situations as detrimental factors for European teams entering MSI. FlyQuest, in particular, is being noted for their strong lineup, raising concerns for European teams that have historically thrived under international scrutiny.

The struggles of G2 have raised significant concerns. Former LEC coach Jakob ‘YamatoCannon’ Mebdi voiced his worries regarding European teams lacking aggression and creativity compared to their past successes. His advice from earlier years emphasized confidence and authenticity in gameplay as crucial for achieving victories.

“Do not try to chase anyone, do not try to copy,” he advised. “Just be confident. Anything is possible if you believe.”

This sentiment echoes amid frustrations expressed by former professionals like William ‘Meteos’ Hartman, who criticized G2’s overly cautious and controlled playing style during the tournament. Players are discouraged when teams deviate from their usual aggressive strategies, leading to stagnant gameplay that is easier to counter by skilled opponents.

Meanwhile, FlyQuest’s competitive edge hinges on drafting strategies and adaptability under the MSI’s unique ruleset, which have led to mixed outcomes for both teams in previous matches. Despite setbacks in the opening rounds, fans are left wondering if either team can harness their previous strengths against top-tier competition.

As MSI continues, Europe’s hopes for redemption rest on the recovery and command of its players. The need for creative playstyles and belief in their abilities may be the key for the LEC to rise once again.