U.S. and Europe Plan Security for Ukraine Post-Conflict Amid Ongoing War

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. and European military planners are discussing post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine as hostilities continue with Russia. This development follows U.S. President Donald Trump‘s commitment to protect Ukraine under any deal to conclude the ongoing war.

During a summit on August 18, European leaders expressed optimism about Trump’s assurance of security support for Kyiv, though many concerns remain unresolved. According to sources, the Pentagon is exploring potential military assistance beyond weapons supplies.

Officials stated that it could take time to identify options that are both feasible and acceptable to Russia. One possibility includes sending European forces to Ukraine, with the U.S. overseeing their operational command. However, these troops would not be operating under NATO flags.

The Pentagon and NATO have not yet commented on this proposal.

In a recent press briefing, the White House indicated the U.S. is prepared to coordinate a security guarantee for Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Ministry has unequivocally dismissed the notion of NATO troops being deployed to support a peace agreement.

During an interview on Fox News, Trump mentioned the option of providing air support to Ukraine, emphasizing the military capabilities of the U.S. compared to Europe. He suggested this support could take various forms, including air defense systems and potentially enforcing a no-fly zone utilizing U.S. fighter jets.

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has provided billions of dollars in arms to support Kyiv’s resistance. Although the Trump administration initially halted arms shipments after a controversial 2020 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this assistance has resumed, focusing on defensive capabilities.

Trump is set to meet with military chiefs from NATO countries virtually to discuss strategies for Ukraine’s future. U.S. Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich will present key points from discussions between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin from last week.

The ongoing conversations come amid concerns in Europe that Trump may pressure Ukraine into concessions that could embolden Putin. Trump has previously hosted Putin, raising alarms about his handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for a U.S.-led commitment in ensuring Ukraine’s long-term security, calling for coordinated support to deter future aggression from Russia. Meanwhile, Trump’s approach this week contrasts sharply with his previous meeting with Zelenskyy, which was marked by contention over military aid.

The international community remains watchful as discussions progress regarding security strategies and potential diplomatic paths to conclude the conflict.