European Leaders Concerned About Potential Trump-Putin Deal Over Ukraine

BRUSSELS, Belgium — European leaders are growing increasingly anxious as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, potentially impacting ongoing tensions in Ukraine. Following the recent announcement of the summit, diplomats expressed concerns over the lack of transparency regarding Russia’s proposals for peace.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff recently met with Putin and emerged with little insight into what concessions Russia might demand from Ukraine. Trump commented on the situation after Witkoff’s return, stating, “It’s very complicated,” and hinted at territorial exchanges that could lead to “the betterment of both” nations.

However, European officials express skepticism that any agreement reached would be advantageous for Ukraine. They fear that Putin’s goals remain unchanged, aiming to retain control over significant Ukrainian regions without offering security guarantees in return.

In a joint statement, leaders from the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and the EU reiterated their commitment to preventing borders from changing through force. Polish and Finnish leaders also endorsed the statement, emphasizing the need for clarity in negotiations between Trump and Putin.

Experts warn that conceding territory, including parts of Donetsk, could expose Ukraine to renewed aggression from Russia. Mick Ryan, a military strategist, noted that any territory given up could serve as a launchpad for future attacks, making it essential for Ukraine to maintain its defensive lines.

European leaders are also advocating for robust security guarantees for Ukraine before discussing territorial compromises. They view any ceasefire as a necessary starting point for negotiations, a stance that is crucial to preserving Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing pressure to deliver positive outcomes from his discussions with Putin. Analysts believe that any ineffective ceasefire agreement could ultimately favor Moscow’s strategy in the conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that any deal would need to include Ukraine’s involvement to ensure its security and sovereignty.

As the summit approaches, it remains unclear what compromises may emerge, but fears persist that the lack of a cohesive strategy from the U.S. and the complexities of the negotiations may result in an unfavorable situation for Ukraine.