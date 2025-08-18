European Leaders Support Zelensky as They Meet Trump Amid Tensions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — European leaders gathered in Washington today to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in support of Ukraine as tensions with Russia rise. The meeting comes amid concerns over Trump’s perceived concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the importance of international cooperation to assist Ukraine. “The presence of these leaders here signifies our commitment to supporting Ukraine,” he stated. Stubb also highlighted Finland’s historical experiences with Russia. “We must address Russia’s aggression decisively,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for robust security guarantees for Ukraine to ensure lasting peace across Europe. “A strong Ukrainian army is our first line of defense,” Macron said. He stressed the need for a coalition of European leaders to take responsibility for their own security.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer commented on the broader impact of the war in Ukraine on Europe. “Today’s meeting is crucial. We can achieve significant progress,” he said, referring to potential agreements on security guarantees resembling NATO’s Article 5.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recognized the complex challenges ahead, calling for a ceasefire before further negotiations can take place. “This is a pivotal moment,” Merz said, urging collaboration among Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the need for unity among the attending leaders to achieve peace. “We must discuss essential issues like security guarantees,” she emphasized.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte expressed optimism about concluding the conflict if the leaders work together effectively. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the ongoing discussions are vital for ending the war and ensuring the safe return of Ukrainian children taken by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the U.S. involvement in potential discussions with Russia. “I believe we will see positive movements soon,” Trump remarked in response.

In his opening address, Trump recognized the contributions of each European leader and welcomed them as vital partners in the peace efforts. He expressed a desire to facilitate a trilateral meeting among himself, Zelensky, and Putin to further the discussions.

The meeting, which started roughly 20 minutes behind schedule, showcased a united front among European leaders and U.S. officials as they navigate a complex geopolitical landscape.