Sports
European Teams Gear Up for World Cup Qualifying Matches
New York, NY — European World Cup qualifying kicks off this month as 24 nations vie for spots in next summer’s tournament in North America. The qualifying process has expanded to 16 spots, with teams spread across various groups.
With qualifiers starting for the teams involved in Nations League playoffs earlier this year, some of Europe’s giants, including Germany, Spain, and France, will face the pressure to perform from the outset. Italy‘s recent troubles highlight the unpredictability, as injuries and poor form could jeopardize qualification hopes.
Spain, the defending European champions, hold a strong squad led by players like Rodri and vibrant young talents, including Lamine Yamal and Pedri. However, their path is challenging, beginning with an away match against Bulgaria followed by a game in Turkey. They face the risk of dropping points early, especially against Georgia, who have shown they can compete effectively.
Sweden, under new management, aims to improve their standings after a dismal previous qualification campaign. Key players like Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have been effective, but the roster may miss Dejan Kulusevski due to injuries. Their group includes Slovenia and Switzerland, making top spot essential.
The pressure intensifies for Italy, who will face Israel in a critical qualifier at Debercen’s Nagyerdei Stadion. Both teams are expected to win their initial matches against Moldova and Estonia, making this encounter crucial, especially for Italy, who suffered a heavy defeat to Norway recently.
Belgium, no longer in their golden era, struggles to reclaim their dominance, currently far behind leaders North Macedonia. Consistent performance is crucial for the stars like Kevin De Bruyne to ensure they secure a playoff position.
In Greece, a young squad shows promise with talents like Konstantinos Karetsas emerging as potential game-changers. Their next matches against Belarus, Denmark, and Scotland will be vital for their aim to qualify.
As the matches unfold over the coming weeks, anticipation builds around Europe’s ambitions to secure a place in the 2026 World Cup, where the stakes could not be higher.
