Entertainment
Eva Longoria’s Club Necaxa Series Struggles Compared to Welcome to Wrexham
LOS ANGELES, CA — The second episode of FX’s new series, Club Necaxa, aired on August 7, featuring a surprise cameo from actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The episode introduced Longoria, who brings her own celebrity presence to the show centered around Club Necaxa, a much-loved but struggling soccer team in Mexico’s Liga MX.
Club Necaxa, a spinoff aimed at capturing the charm of Welcome to Wrexham, seeks to highlight the team’s journey while exploring Longoria’s connection to the franchise. The show presents itself as a deep dive into Hispanic culture within soccer, presenting the narrative primarily in Spanish during its first five episodes.
Longoria, a longtime fan of American football and current resident of Mexico, embodies a unique vision as both an investor and promoter for the team. Club Necaxa was founded in 1923 and has a rich history, including three league championships; however, its recent performance has faltered, prompting various international investors to inject hope back into the franchise.
Critics note that the comparison with Welcome to Wrexham, which excelled at creating a humorous yet heartfelt narrative, presents a challenge for Club Necaxa. The series strives to replicate this formula but struggles to find its footing. Initial responses cite Ambitious storytelling without the solid foundational growth that made its predecessor successful, highlighting issues like inconsistent character development and pacing.
In a recent statement, Longoria acknowledged the pressure of following in the footsteps of such a successful show, saying, “We have a unique story to tell, and we hope viewers will connect with our journey as much as we do.” Yet early reviews emphasize that Club Necaxa has not yet achieved the same level of emotional resonance.
As the season progresses, viewers are left questioning how effectively the series can separate itself from Welcome to Wrexham. With the incorporation of familiar celebrity owners like Reynolds, who shares a stake in Club Necaxa, the potential for entertaining crossover moments remains. However, many critics feel that without proper context regarding their involvement, the series risks underdelivering on its promises.
The challenge lies in finding a balance between humor and heart, much like Welcome to Wrexham gracefully did in its run. Longoria’s story, although promising in integrating her cultural roots with the team, may not resonate sufficiently, especially as fans look for a satisfying narrative arc akin to its popular counterpart.
