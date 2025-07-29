Entertainment
Eva Longoria Defies Critics During Power Walk in Spain
Marbella, Spain — Eva Longoria, the famous actress from “Desperate Housewives,” was spotted enjoying a power walk on July 26, 2025. The 50-year-old star displayed her fit figure in a sporty outfit, opting for a plunging, skintight tank top and short shorts.
As Longoria strolled through Puerto Banus, she turned heads while showing off her sculpted muscles and famous curves. Photos capture her in a low-neckline tank paired with matching shorts. Completing her sporty look, she wore a black fanny pack, glam shades, and a baseball cap, with her hair tied back.
Despite her impressive physique, Longoria faced criticism on social media. Some users accused her of tipping off paparazzi regarding her location. “This one definitely tips off the paps where she is gonna be to get photos of her,” one comment read. Another added, “Wow she can’t even go for a walk without calling the paps.”
Longoria also received feedback regarding her outfit, with critics suggesting her top was “too small.” However, many fans appreciated her dedication to fitness and her stylish appearance.
The actress, also known for her work in the docuseries “Eva Longoria: Searching For Spain,” has been living in Marbella and actively engaging in outdoor activities. Alongside friends, she took a break to explore local markets, browsing various handmade goods.
Longoria, a mother to her son Santiago with husband José Antonio Bastón, has maintained her size two figure through a commitment to health and fitness. She follows a diet that includes intermittent fasting and clean eating, emphasizing protein and leafy greens.
In a recent interview, Longoria expressed her outlook on aging and fitness. “I don’t mind aging. I just want to age well,” she stated, highlighting her focus on maintaining mobility as she grows older.
Longoria’s recent public appearances continue to emphasize her belief in a balanced life, an attitude she’s cultivated throughout her career.
