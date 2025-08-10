Eva Longoria Faces $2 Million Lawsuit Over Tequila Brand

NEW YORK, NY — Eva Longoria is facing a $2 million lawsuit filed by Jack Brinkley-Cook, co-founder of the ride-sharing service Rove. The lawsuit claims her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, failed to uphold a multi-year advertising deal.

According to court documents, Casa Del Sol signed an agreement to pay for advertisements displayed on Rove’s vehicles in upscale locations such as the Hamptons, Palm Beach, and Aspen. However, Rove alleges that Casa Del Sol has not made the required payments, despite hosting lavish parties and events.

The legal paperwork, filed in October in New York’s Eastern District, states that Casa Del Sol owes payments for November and December 2023, and an installment due on January 1, 2024. Rove claims multiple assurances from Casa Del Sol about future payments did not materialize, leading to the suspension of advertising campaigns in January.

Rove, which has incurred significant costs in preparation for the campaign, claims it procured vehicles, hired drivers, and established technical infrastructure for the deal. Casa Del Sol’s spending on glamorous events while failing to pay Rove is highlighted in the lawsuit.

In 2023, Casa Del Sol hosted VIPs at a high-end boutique hotel in Aspen and organized parties in the Hamptons, including a gathering that featured DJ Diplo and celebrity chef Mario Carbone. These extravagant events reportedly contradicted claims of financial restraint.

Andrew Bochner, Casa Del Sol’s attorney, acknowledged the lawsuit and mentioned that the company has already begun an investigation into the situation, reviewing the claims seriously and exploring possible responses.

Representatives for both Rove and Longoria have not commented further on the ongoing legal matter, which brings to light the complications of celebrity endorsements and business agreements.