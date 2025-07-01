Eva Longoria Stuns in Pink Bikini During Marbella Family Day

MARBELLA, Spain — Eva Longoria enjoyed a family beach day on Saturday, showcasing her figure in a bright pink bikini. The 50-year-old actress was in Marbella with her husband, José Bastón, their son Santiago Enrique Bastón, and a family friend.

Longoria completed her beach look with a tan sun hat and black sunglasses while soaking up the sun. This outing took place just one day after her friend Lauren Sánchez married Jeff Bezos in a lavish wedding in Venice, Italy.

Notably absent from the wedding, Longoria attended Sánchez’s bachelorette party in Paris just days before. The intimate celebration included 13 women, among them Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Katy Perry.

A source described the atmosphere as “very relaxed and very Parisian,” highlighting the fun shared among the guests. Sánchez later shared a heartfelt caption on social media to express her gratitude toward her friends, though she has since removed the post.

Longoria briefly spoke about the bachelorette festivities while attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. “I had to pop in and out, so I wasn’t there as long, but it’s nice to celebrate love,” she told People.

Meanwhile, after their marriage on June 27, Bezos and Sánchez hosted a pajama-themed party for friends and family. Their wedding was attended by 200 guests, including several A-list celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Ivanka Trump.

Sánchez’s engagement ring, reportedly a 30-carat diamond, is estimated to be worth between $3 million and $5 million, making it one of the most talked-about features of the couple’s recent engagement.