Eva Lys Prepares for Wimbledon Debut Against Yue Yuan

London, England – Eva Lys, a rising star in German women’s tennis, is set to make her main draw debut at Wimbledon, starting June 30. This will be the first time she enters the tournament without going through qualifiers, facing Yue Yuan of China in the first round.

In an interview with Porsche Newsroom, Lys expressed her excitement about participating in the prestigious tournament. “I’m really looking forward to everything as Wimbledon is a very special tournament,” she said. She noted the historical significance and unique atmosphere of the event, emphasizing the exceptional treatment players receive.

Lys shared her thoughts on the challenges of adapting to grass courts, a surface she finds difficult. “The biggest challenge is adjusting to grass,” she admitted. “You have to keep adapting your game. You don’t get far on grass trying to play like on a hard court or clay.”

After qualifying for the main draw last year, Lys took away positive memories of her initial experience. “I was so in awe of everything,” she recalled. This year, she has been practicing on match courts to better prepare for the upcoming competition.

Lys explained the changing nature of grass courts, stating, “The grass doesn’t stay fresh forever. The courts change from day to day.” This adds a layer of complexity to the game, requiring quicker decision-making and adaptability.

Despite her challenges with the surface, Lys is determined to build on her previous success. “The way I started the season has been a big help,” she said, referring to her fourth-round finish at the Australian Open in January.

When discussing her fellow Billie Jean King Cup teammate, Tatjana Maria, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2022, Lys acknowledged the unpredictability of grass. “If you’ve never played on grass, you just can’t imagine how unpredictable the surface is,” she said.

As she prepares for her Wimbledon debut, Lys aims to embrace the experience. “I want to enjoy Wimbledon, soak up the atmosphere and take everything as it comes,” she noted, looking forward to the unique challenges ahead.