Eva Pilgrim Named New Anchor for Inside Edition Starting August 18

New York, NY — Eva Pilgrim will step into her new role as the anchor of Inside Edition on August 18. She succeeds Deborah Norville, who ended her tenure in May. Pilgrim expressed her excitement and disbelief about landing this coveted position, saying, “I was made for this. I’m slightly floored.”

Pilgrim shared that growing up in a household where Inside Edition was always on television shaped her interest in journalism. She remembered, “I watched Inside Edition growing up. It was on in our house, but also in my first TV job, it was a show that came on between newscasts.”

With her husband Ed Hartigan, Pilgrim has a three-year-old daughter, Ella. She reflected on her journey in the industry, stating, “I think about the countless people who’ve poured into me and helped me get better at this to then get to this point.” Pilgrim acknowledged the challenges of stepping into Norville’s role and described the legacy of Inside Edition as significant.

“It’s a legacy,” she said. “To be in this job now at a point where I really appreciate everything that it is? I can’t believe the job was open!” Norville even reached out to Pilgrim after her departure, expressing surprise at having been in the position for as long as she was.

Pilgrim, born in Seoul, South Korea, into a military family with a Korean mother and South Carolina father, recounted her upbringing as an Army brat. “We moved all over the place, literally four times in first grade,” she laughed. This experience helped her develop important social skills for her career.

She pursued journalism after enjoying classes and working at a local TV station during college. Pilgrim described her passion for journalism, recounting a pivotal moment when a subject confessed to a crime during an interview. “I was letting him talk and giving him human responses,” she explained. An important lesson she learned was to “Always lead with your humanity.”

Pilgrim’s first broadcast on Inside Edition is set for August 18, ahead of the show’s season 38 premiere on September 8.