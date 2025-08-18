Evacuation Order Downgraded as Wildfire Efforts Increase in North Ogden

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The evacuation order for residents affected by the Willard Peak Fire was downgraded to “green” on Saturday as fire crews advanced containment efforts. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office and the Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team reported that they are now confident in the safety of residents.

This downgrade applies to those living east of 1050 East and north of 2850 North, signifying that there is no immediate fire threat to homes. However, officials still urge residents to remain vigilant about fire conditions and to prepare for any potential threats.

The Willard Peak Fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon and has since consumed 577 acres, with containment at 56%, according to fire officials. Full containment may take longer due to the fire’s location in steep, rocky terrain.

Meanwhile, the Beulah Fire continues to burn in Summit County, having scorched 4,341 acres with only 28% containment as of Saturday evening. Firefighters benefitted from rain on Saturday, which reduced fire activity and aided mitigation efforts.

The U.S. Forest Service shared updates from the field, noting that a temporary “spike camp” was established to keep fire crews close to the action. The cause of the Willard Peak Fire is still under investigation.

In addition, the Monroe Canyon Fire, the largest fire in the state, reached 55% containment on Saturday. Starting near Monroe in Sevier County, it has expanded to encompass 73,655 acres. The Great Basin Incident Management Team reported that favorable weather conditions helped suppress flames on Friday.

As thunderstorms continue to develop, additional rainfall may ease fire conditions, although temperatures are expected to rise starting Monday, potentially fueling new fire activity. Fire officials advise residents to stay informed and prepared.