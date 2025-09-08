News
Evacuations Issued as Brush Fire Engulfs Multiple Structures in Lakeside
Lakeside, California – Crews are currently responding to a brush fire that has engulfed multiple structures, prompting evacuation orders on Monday afternoon, officials report.
The fire, which has burned approximately 10 acres, ignited just before 3 p.m. north of Interstate 8 near Los Coches Road. The rate of spread is described as moderate, according to Cal Fire San Diego.
An evacuation order is in place for areas north of Los Coches Road, south of Highway 8 Business, east of Los Coches Road, and west of Lake Jennings Park Road and Kumeyaay Highway. Additionally, areas northwest of this zone are under evacuation warnings.
An evacuation point has been established at Viejas Casino, located at 5000 Willows Road in Alpine. Residents seeking the latest updates on evacuations are encouraged to check local news sources.
Due to the ongoing fire, there is a road closure at the intersection of I-8 Business and Los Coches Road. However, California Highway Patrol notes that Interstate 8 remains open.
NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez indicated that the region has not experienced any wildfires in five years, leading to extremely dry vegetation, which may have contributed to the fire’s rapid spread. An NBC 7 crew is on its way to the scene.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Alcaraz Defeats Sinner, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking at U.S. Open
- 2026 Porsche 911 Turbo S: An Unmatched Blend of Power and Luxury
- Poll Indicates Mamdani Leads Cuomo in NYC Mayoral Race
- Warriors Coach Nees Shifts Focus to Africa Cup of Nations Preparations
- Dan Brown Returns with New Robert Langdon Thriller
- Elizabeth Gilbert Explores Love and Loss in New Memoir
- Ariana Grande Tickets On Sale For 2026 Tour Starting This Week
- Smokey Bones to Close 15 Locations, Shift to Twin Peaks
- Sheboygan Schools Launch 2025 Project House This Tuesday
- Patagonia Acquires Okefenokee Swamp for Conservation
- Ex-WhatsApp Security Head Sues Meta Over User Privacy Failures
- Lady Gaga Dominates 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
- Massive Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai’s Manufacturing Plans in Georgia
- Celebrity Birthdays: Wiz Khalifa, David Arquette, and More Celebrate Today
- NFL Mulls Discipline for Carter After Controversial Ejection
- Trump Pressures Candidates in NYC Mayoral Race to Withdraw
- Immigration Raid Hits Hyundai Plant in Georgia, Sparking Outcry
- Borderlands 4 Launch Times Confirmed Ahead of September Release
- Kissing Bugs Spread Chagas Disease Across 32 States in the U.S.
- SNL Finalizes Season 51 Cast with Key Returnees and New Faces