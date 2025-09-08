Evacuations Issued as Brush Fire Engulfs Multiple Structures in Lakeside

Lakeside, California – Crews are currently responding to a brush fire that has engulfed multiple structures, prompting evacuation orders on Monday afternoon, officials report.

The fire, which has burned approximately 10 acres, ignited just before 3 p.m. north of Interstate 8 near Los Coches Road. The rate of spread is described as moderate, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

An evacuation order is in place for areas north of Los Coches Road, south of Highway 8 Business, east of Los Coches Road, and west of Lake Jennings Park Road and Kumeyaay Highway. Additionally, areas northwest of this zone are under evacuation warnings.

An evacuation point has been established at Viejas Casino, located at 5000 Willows Road in Alpine. Residents seeking the latest updates on evacuations are encouraged to check local news sources.

Due to the ongoing fire, there is a road closure at the intersection of I-8 Business and Los Coches Road. However, California Highway Patrol notes that Interstate 8 remains open.

NBC 7 meteorologist Francella Perez indicated that the region has not experienced any wildfires in five years, leading to extremely dry vegetation, which may have contributed to the fire’s rapid spread. An NBC 7 crew is on its way to the scene.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.