News
Evacuations Ordered as 50-Acre Fire Rages on C Hill, Carson City
Carson City, Nevada – Firefighters are battling a large brush fire estimated at 50 acres on C Hill. The blaze, which started shortly before midnight on Friday, July 4, has prompted officials to order evacuations for residents of Terrace and Crain Streets.
Flames became visible early Saturday morning, sparking a swift response from local fire crews. They are currently working to contain the fire, but details on their containment strategies are still emerging.
Officials urge residents in the affected areas to prepare for possible evacuation and to stay clear of the vicinity for their safety. Information on designated evacuation zones can be found on the perimetremap.
As crews continue their efforts, further updates are expected throughout the day regarding the fire’s progress and containment efforts.
