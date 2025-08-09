Evacuations Ordered as Lee and Elk Fires Rage in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near the Lee and Elk fires in Rio Blanco County as the fires continue to burn thousands of acres without containment. As of Saturday morning, the combined areas of the two fires have scorched more than 103,000 acres, prompting authorities to upgrade evacuation statuses.

Evacuation Zone 70, located northwest of Rifle, was elevated to a “GO” (Red) Evacuate NOW status Saturday at about 2 p.m. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office advises residents in this zone to evacuate immediately, heading south toward Rifle on County Road 253 to Highway 13. Highway 13 is currently closed in both directions at mile marker 4, although local traffic can still pass.

Earlier in the day, at approximately 6 a.m., Zones 80 and 81 in northern Garfield County were upgraded to a “Set” (Yellow) status, signaling residents there to remain alert and prepare to leave if conditions worsen. The Lee Fire, located west of Meeker, has grown to 92,047 acres and remains entirely uncontained, particularly active in its southeast portion near County Road 60.

Firefighters are focused on protecting critical resources and private residences, using aerial operations to support ground efforts. A smoke-related air quality alert has also been issued for Garfield County, heightening concerns among community members.

The Elk Fire, burning around 11 miles southeast of Meeker, has reached approximately 14,635 acres with an 8% containment status. The situation escalated as officials issued more evacuation orders and warnings across various zones, urging residents to prioritize safety.

According to a 1:30 p.m. update, over 1,245 personnel are actively fighting the fires, utilizing 13 aircraft and numerous ground assets including hand crews and heavy equipment. With weather conditions remaining a concern—high winds and dry vegetation—the fire danger remains elevated, prompting a Red Flag Warning effective from 1 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As of now, the community continues to brace for fire activity as fire officials monitor conditions and adjust firefighting strategies accordingly. The situation remains fluid, with ongoing updates expected as new information becomes available.