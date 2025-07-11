Evacuations Ordered as New Wildfire Erupts in La Sal, Utah

LA SAL, Utah (KUTV) — A new wildfire has prompted urgent evacuation orders in the small town of La Sal, located in San Juan County. Residents along Deer Creek Road are being asked to evacuate immediately on Thursday afternoon, as officials work to combat the flames.

The fire comes as neighboring areas continue to battle another wildfire known as the Wilder Fire, which has burned 3,450 acres in northeastern Fergus County. Rain over the weekend provided some relief, allowing firefighters to achieve about 30% containment of the Wilder Fire.

Local officials have set up a temporary evacuation center at the Community Center for anyone who does not have a place to stay. As of now, specific details regarding the new fire’s size or the number of residents affected have not been released.

Authorities are urging residents to follow evacuation instructions to ensure their safety as firefighters work to control the blaze. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.