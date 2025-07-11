News
Evacuations Ordered as New Wildfire Erupts in La Sal, Utah
LA SAL, Utah (KUTV) — A new wildfire has prompted urgent evacuation orders in the small town of La Sal, located in San Juan County. Residents along Deer Creek Road are being asked to evacuate immediately on Thursday afternoon, as officials work to combat the flames.
The fire comes as neighboring areas continue to battle another wildfire known as the Wilder Fire, which has burned 3,450 acres in northeastern Fergus County. Rain over the weekend provided some relief, allowing firefighters to achieve about 30% containment of the Wilder Fire.
Local officials have set up a temporary evacuation center at the Community Center for anyone who does not have a place to stay. As of now, specific details regarding the new fire’s size or the number of residents affected have not been released.
Authorities are urging residents to follow evacuation instructions to ensure their safety as firefighters work to control the blaze. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Evacuations Ordered as New Wildfire Erupts in La Sal, Utah
- Pediatrician Fired After Controversial Social Media Post on Flood Victims
- Superman Launches New Era for DC Universe This July
- Derrick Lewis Faces Tallison Teixeira in UFC Nashville Main Event
- NYT Connections Hints and Answers for July 11
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Iowa as Storms Approach
- Exclusive Clip: Nuck on the Hunt in New Episode of The Chi
- Shania Twain Announces New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
- US Prepares to Combat New World Screwworm Outbreak Using Sterile Flies
- Utah Supreme Court asked to settle Rocky Mountain Power rate hike dispute
- Actor Derek Dixon Details Terrifying Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry for Harassment
- Ulta Beauty Enters UK Market with Acquisition of Space NK
- Texas Flooding Claims Lives, Over 160 Missing After Devastating Deluge
- Justin Bieber to Release New Album ‘Swag’ This Friday
- Casey Mize Joins American League All-Star Roster for Tigers
- Nathan Fillion Discusses Guy Gardner’s Iconic Hair in New Superman Film
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Family Vacation in Miami
- David Corenswet and Julia Best Warner Celebrate Relationship at Superman Premiere
- Square Enix Celebrates Final Fantasy IX’s 25th Anniversary with Special Movie
- Skyler Gisondo Reflects on Role in New Superman Film