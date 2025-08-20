Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Threatens Oahu Communities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) – Evacuations were ordered Tuesday as crews battled a wildland fire in Kunia, posing an immediate threat to lives and property. The emergency directive affects Kunia Camp and Kunia Headstart School, located at Kunia Drive and Kunia Road.

Officials with the Oahu Department of Emergency Management warned residents that visibility in the area would be reduced, and roads might become blocked. The alert stated, “If you do not leave now, you could be trapped, injured, or killed.”

The first call reporting the fire came in around noon, leading residents in Mililani and Kapolei to see a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. As a precaution, Kunia Road is closed in both directions at Anonui Street.

While no injuries have been reported, authorities have yet to provide details on the extent of the fire’s damage or how much land has been burned. Residents are advised to stay informed on the latest traffic and evacuation updates through local news sources.