Evacuations Ordered as Wildfire Breaks Out Near Broomfield-Boulder Line

Broomfield, Colorado — A wildfire sparked Monday afternoon near the Broomfield-Boulder county line, leading to evacuations and highway closures. The fire ignited close to Highway 287 and Dillon Road in the northwestern Denver metro area, with thick smoke visible from nearby communities.

The evacuation order affected a large area, including open space and homes in a Lafayette neighborhood north of Dillon Road, west of Highway 287, and south of Highway 42. Highway 287 is currently closed due to firefighting efforts.

According to Vinnie Montez, spokesperson for the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the fire originated on South 104th Street, just south of the Northwest Parkway. “There’s an active fire that we’re aware of on 104th just south of the Northwest Parkway,” Montez said. He urged those in the area to heed evacuation warnings.

As of 3:15 p.m., winds gusting at around 35 mph were contributing to the fire’s rapid spread. However, by late afternoon, crews reported that the fire was largely contained, with efforts focused on extinguishing any remaining hot spots, including a pile of hay bales that continued to smolder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office later indicated all evacuation orders had been lifted, but advised residents to avoid the area while crews continued their work. The fire has predominantly affected Rock Creek Open Space, east of Highway 287 and north of the Northwest Parkway.

Officials emphasized the importance of remaining vigilant, as conditions may change. Traffic is expected to be redirected as cleanup efforts continue, with both directions of U.S. 287 remaining closed for safety. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.