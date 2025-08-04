Evacuations ordered as wildfires burn in Colorado’s Western Slope

Carbondale, Colorado — Authorities have issued evacuation orders as two wildfires rage across Colorado’s Western Slope. The Ranch at Coulter Creek fire ignited Sunday morning, burning north of Panorama Drive and affecting nearby residents.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office informed the public that evacuation orders cover the Panorama subdivision and areas extending east of County Road 100 to Upper Cattle Creek Road. Roaring Fork High School has been designated as the evacuation center for those displaced.

Fire crews began fighting the blaze shortly after 11 a.m. on July 3. According to the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, the fire has consumed approximately 80 acres as of 3 p.m. Sunday, with officials stating that no structures have been reported damaged. Additionally, the rate of spread has slowed thanks to the coordinated efforts of both ground and aerial fire suppression.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire burning in grass, pinyon, juniper, and sage,” an official said. “Crews immediately began suppression efforts from the ground while air resources were deployed to assist.”

Simultaneously, the Elk fire is burning about 11 miles southeast of Meeker. First reported Saturday afternoon, the fire has consumed around 600 acres and prompted evacuation orders along County Road 8 between mile markers 11 and 16. Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency in response, allowing state resources to be allocated for firefighting efforts.

“Fire crews, along with air and ground support, are actively engaged in suppression efforts,” stated a spokesperson from the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office. Although smoke is visible due to dry conditions, officials report that no structures are currently threatened by the Elk fire.

As firefighting efforts continue, residents are urged to avoid affected areas to allow crews to operate safely. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.