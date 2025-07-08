News
Evacuations Underway as Brush Fire Grows in Castaic
CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) — Firefighters are fighting a fast-growing brush fire in Castaic that has prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon.
The Bert Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. near The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive. Fire officials reported that the fire has already burned at least 30 acres.
This blaze is terrain-driven and is working its way uphill under high-tension power lines, raising concerns for nearby structures.
No additional details have been released at this time, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
