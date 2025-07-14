Entertainment
Evan Rachel Wood Confirms Absence in ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel
LOS ANGELES, CA — Evan Rachel Wood revealed she will not reprise her role in the upcoming sequel to ‘Practical Magic,’ slated for release on September 18, 2026. The 37-year-old actress made the announcement on June 11, 2025, via an Instagram Stories post.
In her post, Wood stated, ‘I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. I offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.’
Wood played Kylie Owens, the eldest daughter of Sally Owens, portrayed by Sandra Bullock, in the original 1998 film. The original film follows the lives of two sisters, played by Bullock and Nicole Kidman, as they navigate the challenges of love and magic.
Her announcement came shortly after it was confirmed that Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest would return as the aunts, Franny and Jet. In a recent statement, the filmmaking team expressed excitement about bringing back the beloved Owens family for a new generation.
The sequel promises to explore the characters further, with new additions to the cast, including Joey King, Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. Director Susanne Bier will lead the project, which is based on the 1995 novel by Alice Hoffman.
As fans await the sequel, Wood’s departure has sparked conversations about the casting choices and the legacy of the original film.
