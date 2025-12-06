Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons Release Debut Single Together

NEW YORK, NY — Musicians Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons have released their first single as a duo, generating excitement among fans. The track debuted on December 5, 2025, showcasing the unique sound that combines both artists’ talents.

Stanley, known for his powerful vocals, and Simmons, recognized for his instrumental skills, joined forces to create a new musical experience. Their collaboration marks a significant moment in both of their careers, as they venture into this exciting partnership.

“We’ve been talking about working together for a long time, and it feels amazing to finally share our music with the world,” Simmons said in an interview. “This single is just the beginning of what we hope to create together.” The release comes as fans eagerly anticipate more from the duo, with hints at future projects already circulating.

The single has received positive feedback on social media platforms, with listeners praising its catchy melody and engaging lyrics. Music critics anticipate this song setting the stage for their upcoming album.

According to Stanley, dedicated fans can expect a full album titled “Empty Hands” to arrive on January 23, 2026, featuring a variety of tracks that showcase their collaborative energy.