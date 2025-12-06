Entertainment
Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons Release Debut Single Together
NEW YORK, NY — Musicians Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons have released their first single as a duo, generating excitement among fans. The track debuted on December 5, 2025, showcasing the unique sound that combines both artists’ talents.
Stanley, known for his powerful vocals, and Simmons, recognized for his instrumental skills, joined forces to create a new musical experience. Their collaboration marks a significant moment in both of their careers, as they venture into this exciting partnership.
“We’ve been talking about working together for a long time, and it feels amazing to finally share our music with the world,” Simmons said in an interview. “This single is just the beginning of what we hope to create together.” The release comes as fans eagerly anticipate more from the duo, with hints at future projects already circulating.
The single has received positive feedback on social media platforms, with listeners praising its catchy melody and engaging lyrics. Music critics anticipate this song setting the stage for their upcoming album.
According to Stanley, dedicated fans can expect a full album titled “Empty Hands” to arrive on January 23, 2026, featuring a variety of tracks that showcase their collaborative energy.
Recent Posts
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu