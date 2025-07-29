Evanescence Manager Fired After Reporting Assault Allegations Against Michael Tait

Little Rock, Arkansas – Jason Jones, the founding manager of the rock band Evanescence, claims he was fired in 1999 after reporting an alleged sexual assault by Christian rock star Michael Tait. This revelation comes as new accusations against Tait surface, with two additional men publicly alleging they were drugged and assaulted.

Jones stated that his termination from Evanescence occurred shortly after he disclosed his experience with Tait, who is known for his role in the Christian music scene. “It destroyed me,” Jones said. “I was achieving my dreams at an early age, and Tait changed all that.”

Ben Moody, co-founder of Evanescence, denied that Jones was fired due to his allegations. While Moody acknowledged Jones discussed his encounter with Tait, he remembered it as consensual. “I was a kid, only 18, and clearly didn’t realize what he was going through,” Moody stated.

Tait, formerly the frontman of the bands DC Talk and Newsboys, has been accused by a total of eight men of sexual assault. Previous reports revealed that he allegedly assaulted three other young men. Tait has not commented on Jones’s claims but admitted his long-standing battle with addiction in a recent post.

Jones, who was once described as a cheerful and ambitious youth, met Tait while managing a friend’s band. Despite being welcomed into Tait’s circle, he eventually found the behavior unsettling. “I had this band that I was trying to take places,” Jones recounted. “And [Tait] had the power to open doors for us.”

The alleged assault occurred in late 1998 after a rehearsal. Jones claimed he woke up to find Tait performing oral sex on him after initially refusing consent. “I believe that Michael Tait drugged me,” he said.

Two other men in a prior report from the Guardian also expressed similar beliefs about being drugged by Tait. Their allegations reflect a troubling pattern regarding Tait’s behavior and have led to growing scrutiny of his past actions.

Jones confided in friends after the incident, yet struggled with the consequences of his experience. “He wasn’t the same after that,” one friend remarked. Jones felt isolated and turned to drugs for comfort after the alleged assault.

Moody noted a noticeable change in Jones’s behavior post-incident, stating, “I didn’t know what he was going through. Looking back, I would’ve been a bit more attentive.” Jones eventually left the music industry and has since pursued advocacy around issues of abuse and addiction but has not publicly identified Tait.

Meanwhile, Crawford, another musician who claimed to have been assaulted by Tait, recounted a similar experience, detailing the destructive impact it had on his music career. Both Jones and Crawford expressed belief that their careers were hindered by Tait’s actions.

The ongoing situation has raised critical questions about accountability in the music industry, especially concerning victims of sexual assault. Jones has sought legal counsel regarding compensation for his early contributions to Evanescence but was informed that the statute of limitations barred him from pursuing a claim.

In the wake of these accusations, Evanescence’s representatives, including Amy Lee, were unavailable for comments. The full ramifications of these allegations remain to be seen in the Christian music scene and beyond.