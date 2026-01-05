Entertainment
Evangeline Lilly Reveals Brain Damage From Fall in Hawaii
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Evangeline Lilly has revealed that she is suffering from brain damage following a fall in Hawaii last year. The news comes as Lilly embarks on a new year filled with health concerns and recovery efforts.
In an emotional video posted on January 1, Lilly, 45, confirmed that her brain scans indicated decreased functionality in nearly every area of her brain. “Verdict’s in…I do have brain damage from my traumatic brain injury,” she stated. “Comforting to know my cognitive decline isn’t just peri-menopause, discomforting to know what an uphill battle it will be to try to reverse the deficiencies.”
The accident occurred when Lilly fainted and fell face-first onto a boulder during a beach trip. The incident resulted in severe facial injuries, and she detailed her experience on social media, sharing graphic images of her injuries. Lilly explained that doctors initially focused on identifying the cause of her blackout, neglecting to immediately treat her wounds.
For years, Lilly has endured unexplained fainting and “absent” spells, which she has dealt with since childhood. Despite undergoing extensive medical testing, including glucose monitoring, doctors have struggled to provide a definitive diagnosis. Previously diagnosed with hypoglycemia, Lilly noted that recent tests have ruled it out as the cause of her fainting spells.
After the traumatic incident and subsequent revelations regarding her cognitive decline, Lilly has committed to working with doctors to address her health challenges. She expressed gratitude for her holiday season, reflecting on the importance of rest and appreciation for life. “Feeling extraordinarily grateful and blessed to be able to play one more day, one more year on this beautiful living planet,” she added.
As she looks ahead, Lilly acknowledges the tough journey she faces but remains optimistic about her path to recovery and healing.
