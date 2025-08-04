Evansville Residents Protest Soaring Energy Bills Amid Summer Heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – Residents in Evansville are expressing frustration over steep increases in energy bills this summer, leading to a protest outside the CenterPoint Energy building on Friday evening.

The city’s only utility provider, CenterPoint Energy, attributes the rise in costs to higher energy usage during the peak summer months. However, many customers report that their bills have soared beyond normal levels, with some individuals facing charges exceeding $1,000.

Organized by a group named “Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy,” the protest aimed to amplify voices concerned about affordability. Christopher Norrick, an organizer, noted that the anger among residents is palpable. “There’s a lot of concern, a lot of anger, a lot of worry,” Norrick said, highlighting examples of significant bill increases.

CenterPoint Energy has acknowledged the community’s concerns. Mike Roeder, the Senior Vice President of External Affairs, stated, “We know that people are concerned about their bills. It will change by customer in terms of what the impact may be based on their individual consumption.”

To address the issue, Roeder emphasized the company’s commitment to providing flexible payment and energy-efficiency options while maintaining transparency about their investments. He added that increased summer usage and ongoing infrastructure upgrades contribute to higher bills.

Evansville’s Mayor, Stephanie Terry, also shared her thoughts on the situation, stating, “It is important that we have a city where people can live and afford to live.” She mentioned that families are struggling under the current rates and that action at the state level is essential.

As part of her advocacy, Mayor Terry is seeking representation on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which oversees utility rates. “It is the body that has complete authority on utility rates and utilities in our state, so we wanted to be sure that we have a voice,” she said.

Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy plans to continue its efforts and hold another protest, scheduled for 6:00 p.m. tomorrow. Mayor Terry supports such actions, stating, “I think it’s always great for people to raise their voices, be visible, and be an advocate for themselves and the community.”